India, Myanmar hold border talks
NEW DELHI, July 7 - India and Myanmar have discussed ways to check cross-border movement of militants, and smuggling of arms, ammunition and drugs along their 1,643-km frontier.
The 21st India-Myanmar national-level meeting also discussed how to plug loopholes in a pact that allows free movement of citizens of both countries within 16 km of the international border.
The issues were discussed at the two-day meeting held at Nay Pyi Taw on July 5-6 and both sides agreed to enhance security cooperation along the frontier region, a Home Ministry official said. – PTI