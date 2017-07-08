Madrassas come under Secondary Education

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, July 7 - The State Government has ordered the merger of the Directorate of Madrassa Education with the Directorate of Secondary Education through a notification issued to this effect on July 1, an official release said today. The merger came into effect without any change in the nomenclature of the existing Directorate of Secondary Education and its attached offices. With this, all the offices and staff of the Directorate of Madrassa Education shall automatically be under the administrative control of the Directorate of Secondary Education.