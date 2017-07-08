

A woman using a boat to cross a flooded area of Majuli, on Friday. – UB Photos A woman using a boat to cross a flooded area of Majuli, on Friday. – UB Photos

Reviewing the situation this morning, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed his cabinet ministers to immediately rush to affected areas to take stock of flood situation and step up relief and rescue operations ensuring proper arrangement of facilities for flood affected and relief camp inmates.

Around 1,107 villages in 57 revenue circles of the State have been inundated by flooding waters, affecting thousands of people in twenty districts. A crop area of 32,148.59 hectares were under waters.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at Sonitpur, Neamatighat, Goalpara and Dhubri. The Desang (at Sivasagar), Dhansiri (at Golaghat), Jia Bharali (at Sonitpur) and Kushiyara (at Karimganj) were also flowing above the red mark on Friday evening.

Around 19,656 people displaced by the floods were taking shelter in 181 relief camps in seven districts. Karimganj has been the worst hit among the district, where over 1.60 lakh people have been hit.

As per Chief Minister’s direction while Agriculture Minister Atul Bora will visit Sivasagar, Golaghat and Jorhat, Environment & Forest Minister Pramila Rani Brahma will go to South Salmara and Goalpara. Water Resouces Minister Keshav Mahanta was directed to visit Nagaon, Morigaon and Hojai, PWD Minister Parimal Suklabaidya to visit all districts of Barak valley, Irrigation Minister Ranjit Dutta and Cultural Affairs Minister Naba Kumar Doley to visit Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Majuli, PHE Minister Rihon Daimary and Revenue Minister Pallab Lochan Das to visit all the districts of lower Assam.

The Chief Minister directed the ministers to assess the damage caused by flood and erosion and also to interact with the affected and take stock of their needs and grievances.

The Chief Minister further referred to the difficulties faced by people due to potholes on roads and directed the PWD Minister to complete repairing of all roads of the state within the month of July.

Addressing a press meet in the evening, Disaster Management Minister Pallab Lochan Das said emergency numbers have been opened in every district and at Guwahati.

"A special officer will be deputy at the district and sub division level to provide information to the media on daily basis. In case the media has any information about relief materials not reaching any place, the details can be provided to the officer for necessary action," Das said.

Das said adequate funds have been provided to the DCs to tackle the situation and no request for additional money has from any district so far.

SDRF teams have been stationed at 30 places and NDRF at seven places, he said.

In case of any complaints related to electricity supply, people have been asked to call at an emergency number 8876100100 or whatsapp at 7575999666.