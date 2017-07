Elephant cub rescued

ANN Serivce

GORESWAR, July 6 - An elephant cub was found in Barnadi river at Dongergaon village near Ambarishnagar in Baksa district on Wednesday morning. Sources said that the elephant cub was floating in the Barnadi river at Bagamati and the villagers rescued the cub and informed the Forest department. Forest department personnel rushed to the spot and rescued it. Forest personnel are trying to reunite the cub with its mother in the Barnadi Wildlife Sanctuary.