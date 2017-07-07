Campaign against illicit liquor

Staff Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 6 - In an effort to make the district free from illicit liquor, a workshop on rehabilitation of country-made liquor brewers was held here on Wednesday. The workshop is an initiative taken up by the district administration in collaboration with the Excise department and United RSETI for country-made liquor brewers to rehabilitate and provide them alternative livelihood options. As many as 65 families engaged in brewing country-made liquor from Moran, Chabua, Lahowal and other areas of the district attended the workshop, an official release stated.