AAMSU stages dharna



DHUBRI, July 6 - The All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) staged a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Dhubri on Thursday demanding immediate action against the culprits involved in the recent Goalpara Incident. A senior official of the organisation while talking to this correspondent said that the police officer had failed completely to tackle the situation. “We want immediate arrest of the Officer-in-Charge of Goalpara (Sadar) for his failure in containing violence,” he said.