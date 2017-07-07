The Burhadiya river flowing through the district has created havoc at Kalatali and Batia villages under Sarthebari revenue circle.

A huge portion of road from Kalatali to Batia has been washed away causing severe hardships for the people in the district.

The rising water of Burhadia has already damaged several houses at Kalatali and the road communication of the area has remained cut off. If the situation does not change within a day or two a large number dwelling houses are likely to be collapsed in the area.

A huge portion of Tihu-Lachima road connecting Parahkuchi has been submerged.

Bhogerpar, which is said to be the lifeline for the people of Barpeta, is facing threat from the Brahmaputa.

"We want immediate help from the authorities concerned considering the gravity of the situation. Despite our repeated pleas, the district administration is yet to come forward for proper help," a group of people told this correspondent.

In many places of the district people are seen taking shelters at the local schools.

According to official sources, over 50 villages of Barnagar, Kalgachia Baghbar, Sarthebari and Chenga have been severely affected by the current flood.

Meanwhile, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, MLA, has visited the flood affected areas under his constituency today. He assured all possible help from his side to the affected people.

Patacharkuchi ANN service adds: The overall flood situation is still critical in Bajali sub-division where 200 families were affected at Bongaon due to breach in the embankment of Kaldia river. In Bongaon, the flood water of kaldia river has created havoc in the area inundating a huge portion at the locality. The Bongaon HS School has been damaged forcing the school authorities to cancel classes. Today, a team of Bajali BJP led by its president Phani Pathak visited the flood affected areas to take stock of the situation. The BJP leader informed that NDRF personnel have been kept ready for rescue operations. Meanwhile, the paddy seedlings of the farmers have been reportedly damaged in the current flood.

The patacharkuchi- Bhaluki raod has also remained cut off for the last two days. The kaldia river has breached an embankment at jalikhata causing problems for the people in the area. The affected areas are Maguri, Panara, Upornoi, Helona, jalikhata, Rampur, Koch Diga, and Rup diga. The people of the locality have sought urgent help from the State Government.