Oxfam India’s decision came following a rapid assessment in the seven flood affected districts , including Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Golaghat, Cachar, Dhemaji, Biswanath and Karimganj.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, the worst affected is Karimganj district, where over 1.80 lakh people have been affected followed by Lakhimpur with more than 81,000 people in need of assistance, Oxfam said.

Oxfam India has decided to respond with water, sanitation and public health, emergency food security and temporary shelter support. ‘’The flood affected areas in Assam are poverty pockets and most vulnerable to natural and manmade hazards. The affected people could be further pushed into poverty if immediate assistance is not provided. Currently there are very few agencies responding to this crisis and the coming 30 days are crucial as rainfall continues,” said Oxfam India Chief Executive Officer, Nisha Agrawal.

Karimgunj district authorities are running 66 relief camps where 14,536 people have taken shelter while 46 relief distribution points have been set up to distribute materials to the affected population.