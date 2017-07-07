Reiterating the State Government's stand against corruption, the Chief Minister through a press statement today assured the people of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong that the State Government would leave no stone unturned to fulfill the aspirations of the people.

Expressing gratitude to the people for their enthusiastic participation in the recently concluded KAAC election, the Chief Minister said that corruption was the major deterrent for progress in KAAC. He further added that Home and Hills Areas Development Department of the Government of Assam are fully committed to root out corruption .

“People of the State have witnessed the zero tolerance attitude adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against corruption and in no case the State Goverment will compromise with corrupt elements. We will take exemplary actions against corruption and will ensure that every penny meant for the development of KAAC is properly utilised”, Sonowal assured.

The Chief Minister further stated that police has been given free hand to deal with corrupt practices and they will take effective and fruitful measures to wipe out corruption from the hilly districts.

Sonowal also ensured that negligence by the police force in handling corruption cases would not be tolerated and Assam Police and Hills Areas Development Department would take appropriate steps to prevail upon corruption in all its forms and manifestations in the hills districts.