Tea labourers slam police over Neha Bagdi missing case

Correspondent

SILCHAR, July 6 - After a month of tension, people belonging to the tea garden community gathered in large numbers on Wednesday and demanded that whereabouts of Neha Bagdi, a girl belonging to a tea community family in Irongmara area of the city, be found immediately. Later, in a memorandum to the Cachar Deputy Commissioner, members of the Barak Cha Sramik Union have also demanded to put a check on the police harassment meted out to the people living in Dorgakona and its adjoining areas. Former minister and general secretary of the union, Ajit Singh, said, “We are shocked by the police inaction to trace the girl even after a month. Despite repeated demands and appeals, no step has been taken to bring the girl back. We shall not hesitate to stage intense protest in the coming days if the police fail to recover Neha soon.”