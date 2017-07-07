The public meeting held on the occasion, was chaired by the president of the SMDC of Rupai High School, Dr Bulu Tanti.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Durga Bhumij assured that he would extend all possible help for the betterment of the school. He also said that over 500 students of Doomdooma area didn’t get admission at Doomdooma College this year in the degree course and to accommodate these students one more degree college is needed in this area.

He urged the academicians and conscious citizens of Doomdooma area to think over this matter.

Responding to the MLA’s appeal, the people attending the meeting unanimously resolved to start a degree college at the empty plot of land adjacent to the campus of Rupai High School from the next session and urged the MLA to take an initiative in this matter.

The inaugural meeting was also addressed by retired principal of Doomdooma College Dr Abdul Qudir, retired headmaster of Rangajan ME School Dharmeswar Borah, senior journalist Arjun Baruah and SMDC vice president Abhijit Khataniar.

Earlier, the headmaster of the school Prakash Dutta delivered the welcome address. The inaugural programme was anchored by an assistant teacher of the school Anup Kumar Bordoloi.

A large number of people of the area, guardians along with the students and teachers attended the meeting.