On Sunday, the day was observed by planting of saplings in various educational institutions like Kalyan Ashra, Veer Sambudhan Phonglo Chari Niwas etc., and along the sides of the NH-54-E by the Executive Member, in charge Forest etc., of the NC Hills Autonomous Council, Thaisodao Thaosen and Divisional Forest Officer, East Division, Tunu Langthasa and other forest officials.

Talking to this correspondent, Thaosen said, “We are observing the 68th Vanamahotsav throughout 16 ranges of the Forest department with the aim to create an awareness among all the people because, we need more green cover to maintain the ecological balance for our own survival along with the wildlife. We should also be more active in protecting and preserving our forest and the wildlife.”

Tunu Langthasa, DFO East Division said, “We are doing our best to create awareness among the people but for the success of our motto to make Dima Hasao green, the peoples’ wholehearted cooperation is a must. I must appreciate the people of Dima Hasao for the active cooperation in making Dima Hasao a green region,” he said.