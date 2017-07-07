A delegation of the students’ body met Sadhana Hojai, Deputy Commissioner of Udalguri on July 4 and submitted a memorandum regarding the eviction of illegal and anti-social elements at Kalaigaon. The AASU leaders alleged that illegal gambling and free availability of wine (both IMFL and local) have damaged the peaceful academic and social atmosphere of the locality. Because of illegal wine and gambling trade, not only farmers, workers and employees, but also school and college students have been attracted to drugs. The AASU leaders also alleged that all the illegal activities have been running under the very nose of the police.

It may be mentioned here that most of the youths of the locality, mostly school dropouts, have been addicted to drugs, wine and gambling causing social degradation. Youths addicted to drugs, wine and gambling have started stealing as the source of quick money for obtaining drugs and wine. Such a case occurred on the night of July 1 at Kalaigaon town, when miscreants committed burglary at houses of three families at number-2 Kalaigaon looting ornaments and clothing worth lakhs of rupees within the distance of just a kilometre from Kalaigaon police station.