The day-long programme began with the hoisting of Rajdarbar flag by Ganak Boro, president, Rajchora Porichalona Samiti which was followed by smriti tarpan offered by Kulamoni Deuri. The other programmes included pani-tula parba, snan parba of the Raja by traditional means and methods, pat-chora gaman, puja-archana, bastra paridhan, rajchora gaman, mallya pradan by ‘konwari’, raj-singhasan grahon and felicitation.

Subhen Darphang, secretary, reception committee conducted the day-long programme in which Tiwa Sahitya Sabha president Lalsing Madar, Mohan Senapati, Deputy CEM, Tiwa Autonomous Council, among others, attended.

Sit-in demo: Morigaon District Shramik Samannayrakhi Samiti, CITU on July 5 staged a sit-in-demonstration in front of the HPCL unit, Nagaon Paper Mill, Jagiroad main gate demanding immediate steps to revive both the units of HPCL, namely NPM at Jagiroad in Morigaon district and CPM at Panchgram in Karimganj district and early release of monthly salaries to the workers and employees of both the mills.