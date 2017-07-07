While attending various meeting with the stakeholders of Dhubri and Phulbari area, the representatives of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) said that the Detail Project Report (DPR) of the bridge has already been prepared and they are now working with the district administrations of both the States on land accusation.

Detailing on the proposed bridge, including approaches over the river Brahmaputra between Dhubri on the north bank and Phulbari on the south bank, A Chandrasekhar, Deputy General Manager of NHIDCL, said that the bridge will be 20-km long and will cost approximately Rs 4,000 crore. He also informed that 13 kilometres of the bridge will be over the river and 3.5 km road will be constructed on both sides of the bridge.

While talking to the mediapersons, Chandrasekhar explained that the DPR has already been prepared and the bridge will be built over the NH-127B, in EPC mode with the JICA. Within next three months, e-tendering will start, he said and added that the exact time of completion of the bridge can be known only after construction works begin.

Land rights committee meet: The committee for protection of land rights of the indigenous people of the State organised a meeting with the stakeholders representing various sections and communities of Dhubri district at the Deputy Commissioner’s conference hall.

Former Chief Election Commissioner, Hari Sankar Brahma, as the chairman of the committee, discussed the problems faced by the indigenous communities regarding lands they are holding.

Individuals and representatives of various political, student bodies and social groups were present in the meeting. They also pointed out various issues regarding the land holding in various parts of the district and gave the members of the committee opinions and suggestions to solve some of these issues.