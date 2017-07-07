Sources said that several villages namely, Bardia, Bhatkhowadia, Hengratari, Pagladia etc., under Palasbari Revenue Circle in Kamrup district have been inundated, creating panic among the people.

Sadek Ali Dewani, 60, of Balagaon village, a flood-affected person told this Correspondent today that a large number of villages namely, Balagaon no. 1, Balagaon no. 2, Batahidia, Saralpara, Koltuli, Maghuwa, Debiduba, Salmara, Duramari, Bhakuawamari etc., under Goroimari Revenue Circle were inundated today. Villages like Khetrapara and Nayapara under Goroimari Revenue Circle have also been inundated by the flood waters of the Brahmaputra.

Sadek Ali Dewani said there is a shortage of shelter for livestock and some of the families have started shifting their livestock to nearby highlands.

Sources said that some of the villages like Polimangal, Panikhaiti etc., under Chamaria Revenue Circle under Kamrup district and low-lying areas of Siyalmari, Borchar, Gaoburapam etc., under Hajo Revenue Circle under Kamrup district have also been inundated by the flood waters of the Brahmaputra river.

Musa Hoque, 50, of Laopara village said that flood has also inundated fresh areas of Ghulorpar, Kurihamari, Laopara etc., villages under Barkhetri LAC in Nalbari district.

Mukadesh Ali said that a large number of villages namely, Kalardia, Sengratari etc., under Palasbari Revenue Circle and the villages namely, Balagaon, Saralpara, Batahidia, Maghuwa, Debiduba, Salmara, Koltuli etc., under Goroimari Revenue Circle in Kamrup district, which are located in the middle of Brahmaputra river and considered as islands, may face immediate emergency-like situation if water-level continues to rise.

“So far government has not provided us the boats and other rescue facilities and we demand the government to launch immediate relief and rescue operations to deal with any eventualities arising out of flood,” said Sadek Ali Dewani.

Several hundred hectares of ahu paddy and other kharif crops of the aforesaid villages have been destroyed by the flood breaking the backbone of the concerned farmers

“Flood has come early this year and farmers have failed to harvest 50 % of their ahu crops,” said Sadek Ali Dewani of Balagaon village in Goroimari Revenue Circle in Kamrup district.

According to Water Resources department officials flood has so far not crossed the danger mark and that the flood was flowing 2 cm below the danger mark at Futuri village in Palasbari LAC today till the filing of this report at 4 pm.

However, unofficial sources said that flood has been flowing above the danger mark in several villages including Bhatkhowadia, Sengratari etc., under Palasbari Revenue Circle and Balagaon, Maghuwa, Saralpara, batahidia, Koltuli etc., villages under Goroimari Revenue Circle in Kamrup district.

A four-year-old boy, Rahiful Ali, of Natun Kitni (Sontoli) under Boko Revenue Circle had died yesterday after falling in a pond, sources said. Another two-year-old baby, identified as Almina Begum, had also died on July 5 at Pijupara area near Nagarbera in Kamrup district. Circle Officer, Palasari Revenue Circle, Sushapna Kakoty today visited some the flood-affected villages and took stock of the situation.