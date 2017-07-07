Lajong will provide technical assistance including coaching to the youth who will join the camp, Larsing Ming Sawyan, Managing Director of Shillong Lajong FC confirmed on Tuesday. The development took place following a meeting held between Shillong Lajong MD and GCFC management here.

The camp will be conducted in three categories – U-12, U-16 and U-22 age groups. Kaustab Chakrabarty, director of GCFC stated in a release that the camp will be free for BPL students and also for those who join it from an orphanage home.