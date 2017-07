NFR win TT crown



GUWAHATI, July 6 - NF Railway women emerged champions in the 65th All India Railway Table Tennis Championship held at Raebareli fom July 3 to 7. NF Railway defeated South Eastern Railway 3-0, Metro Railway 3-1, Western Railway 3-0, Central Railway 3-0, Eastern Railway 3-0. South Eastern Railway and Metro Railway came second and third respectively.