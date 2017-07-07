The four-day tournament will be played in different age groups for boys and girls while the team championship will feature in the U-14 years category.

The championship would be played at the SAI Tennis Complex, Paltanbazar here. The signing date for the championship is July 21 at the Don Bosco School from 10 am to 4 pm. The individual events line up for the championship are combined U-10, boys and girls U-12 singles, boys and girls U-14 singles, stated a release.