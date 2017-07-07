Astha bags gold in jr national swimming

Sports Reporter



Astha Astha Result: Astha Choudhury (Gr II girls) gold in 100m butterfly, silver in 400m freestyle, 200m freestyle, bronze in 800m freestyle, 100m freestyle. Bhargav Phukan (Gr II boys) silver in 200m breaststroke. Anubhuti Baruah (Gr I girls) bronze in 200m butterfly. Uttara Gogoi (Gr II girls) bronze in 50m butterfly. Milanton S Dutta (Gr I boys) bronze in 50m breast stroke, silver in 100m breast stroke. Boys Gr II bronze in 4x200m freestyle relay (Gyan Sandhan, Rajdeep Gogoi, Anudhyan Hazarika, Bikram Changmai).