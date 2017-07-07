

Ahmed receiving trophies from AASU adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya and AATA secretary Tridib Duvarah at the closing ceremony of the 4th Nagen Hazarika, All Assam Major Ranking Table Tennis Tournament in Guwahati, on Thursday. – UB Photos

In the men’s and women’s finals played at the Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phookan (DTRP) Indoor Stadium here today, Saidul battled hard to beat Bhaskarjyoti Sarma 10-12, 12-10, 9-11, 11-2, 7-11, 11-8, 11-7 while Adrija defeated Kritika Upadhaya 11-3, 11-6, 11-9, 1-7.

In the closing ceremony, AASU adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya was present as chief guest. Kanchan Hazarika, wife of Nagen Hazarika was present during the occasion along with noted TT players Madalasa Baruah, Nandini Baruah, Mita Sinha Roy, sports organisers – Munin Nobis, Nayanjyoti Sarma, among others.

The Assam Table Tennis Association secretary Tridib Duvarah welcomed the gathering.

RG Baruah Ranking TT from today: The 8th All Assam Major Ranking Table Tennis Championship will get underway at the DTRP Indoor Stadium here tomorrow. Competitions will be conducted in 10 categories.

Other final results are: Cadet (Girls) Bhumika Kaushik (Ghy) bt Ammna Sorif Rahman (Siv) 11-8, 11-9, 11-3; (Boys) Adhiraj Hazarika (Siv) bt Saswat Anubhav Bora (Gol) 11-3, 11-9, 11-8. Sub junior (Girls) Trisha Gogoi (Ghy) bt Akanksha Deka (Ghy) 11-7, 11-4, 11-5; (Boys) Agniv Bhaskar Gohain (Ghy) bt Arka Kr Gogoi (Ghy) 11-8, 12-10, 11-8. Junior (Girls) Adrija Sarma (OIL) bt Trisha Gogoi (Ghy) 7-11, 11-13, 11-8, 11-9, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5; (Boys) Zubayr Arshad Baruah (Ghy) bt Arka Kr Gogoi (Ghy) 11-7, 11-13, 11-5, 11-8. Youth (Girls) Adrija Sarma (OIL) bt Trisha Gogoi 9-11, 11-4, 10-12, 7-11, 12-10, 11-7, 11-7; (Boys) Sankab Gautam Baruah (OIL) bt Vivek Bora (Gol) 4-11, 11-1, 11-6, 11-8, 15-17, 12-10.