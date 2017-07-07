

The rest of the selectors including Tauseef Ahmed, Wasim Haider and Wajahatullah Wasti were given one million each at the Prime Minister’s reception held for the Champions Trophy winning squad in Islamabad on Tuesday.

“It makes no sense to give the chief selector such a huge amount while the head coach and other coaching staff have got five million rupees each for the Champions Trophy win,” former chief selector, Iqbal Qasim said.

“Then why this disparity between the money given to the chief selector and other selectors,” he questioned.

Another former chief selector and ex-head coach, Mohsin Hasan Khan said he could not fathom how the head coach who was part and parcel of the campaign in England could be given five million and the chief selector who did not even travel to England double the amount.

“And when have chief selector’s ever been rewarded with cash prizes if the team has done well. The same money could have been used for better development purposes,” he said.

Interestingly, sources within the PCB told PTI that an influential person in Lahore who is close to Inzamam had used his connections to convince the Pakistan Cricket Board and PM’s office to reduce the amount being given to some officials of the Pakistan team and distribute the amount among the selectors.

“Initially the list/notification by the PM’s office had said while the players would get 10 million each and the head coach and coaches 5 million each but later it was decided to reduce the amount for some members of the team staff including the media manager, social media manager, phsyio, masseur etc., and the same amount was utilized for rewarding the selectors,” the source said.

He said obviously the Board employees who were with the team in England were not happy with their prizes being reduced by more than half but kept quiet.

The criticism has also come because Inzamam gets a monthly salary of 1.2 million while the rest of the selectors around 0.3 million from the PCB. – PTI