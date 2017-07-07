

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during the second round match of the Wimbledon against Adam Pavlasek of the Czech Republic, on Thursday.

The three-time champion raced to a 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 victory in just over 90 minutes on Court One against the 22-year-old.

Djokovic, 30, rarely looked troubled against the world number 136 from the Czech Republic, who was making his debut at the Championships.

The Serb will next play either Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro or Latvia’s Ernests Gulbis.

Elsewhere, 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov beat former Wimbledon semifinalist Marcos Baghdatis in straight sets to reach the third round.

Bulgaria’s Dimitrov, 26, secured a comprehensive 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 victory over the Cypriot with a stunning diving forehand volley.

The 13th-seeded Bulgarian looked less like his “Baby Federer” nickname and more like the Swiss maestro all grown up as he made light work of Baghdatis, a former semifinalist at the All England Club.

The 26-year-old, who also reached the last four in 2014, has perhaps struggled to live up to his promise as a youngster.

Yet, having reached the semis at the Australian Open earlier this year before losing to Rafael Nadal in a titanic five-set battle, he showed on a sun-baked Court Two that he has the potential and the game to trouble the established favourites.

The Bulgarian looked intensely focused as he raced through his opening four service games conceding just two points, before breaking for a 5-3 lead and then wrapping up the first set in the next game with his third ace.

It was then a case of simply tightening his stranglehold, which he did by breaking Baghdatis in the first game of the second and again in the seventh, eventually taking the set after a behind-the-back trickshot.

Dimitrov did not have everything his own way in the third, and was forced to save seven break points, but still broke three times himself to claim an emphatic win, which he sealed with a superb diving volley after one hour and 42 minutes.

Spain’s David Ferrer reached the third round after his opponent Steve Darcis was forced to withdraw with a back problem.

Ferrer, twice a quarterfinalist, was leading 3-0 after 18 minutes of play on Court 17, before the Belgian retired.

Ferrer is now set to play against the winner between American Ryan Harrison and Czech Tomas Berdych, seeded No. 11.

Darcis is the ninth player to retire from Wimbeldon singles’ competitions this year, as well as another player from the doubles, in just four days.

Earlier on Tuesday, Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and Romanian Simona Halep sailed into the third round with contrasting victories.

No. 2 seed Simona Halep lost the first three games of her second round encounter with Beatriz Haddad Maia, but turned the match around in emphatic style to knock out the Brazilian, 7-5, 6-3, and reach the third round.

Halep has twice reached the second week at the All England Club – most recently last year when she fell to eventual finalist Angelique Kerber in the quarterfinals – and has a shot of wresting the No. 1 ranking from her German rival should she reach the semifinals here for the second time in her career.

Elina Svitolina entered the third round for the first time after charging past Francesca Schiavone in straight sets.

The No. 4 seed took down the No. 72-ranked former Grand Slam champion, 6-3, 6-0 in just 50 minutes to earn her career-best result at the All England Club. – Agencies