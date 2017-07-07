Interacting with mediapersons here today, Vodafone India Business Head (Assam & North-east) Nidhi Lauria said, “With monsoons in full force in the region, many areas are flood affected. In aid of the people in distress, we are offering 50 minutes of free talk-time to all our customers in the affected areas in the region.”

She said Vodafone is presently offering this one-time service in affected areas like Kamrup, Karimganj and Bongaigaon in the State of Assam, Ukhrool and Bishnupur in Manipur, and in North Tripura.

“This service will continue till the end of monsoon season. We are trying to expand this scheme further to cover more people as and when required,” Lauria said, adding, over 15,000 people have already been covered under the scheme so far.

She said Vodafone, in association with Assam State Disaster Management Authority, is sending out constant SMS alerts on the flood situation and flood-related precautions.

Speaking about the company’s local commitments, Lauria said Vodafone has been investing in local communities since it began its journey in Assam and the North-east in 2008.

“Vodafone is one of the largest employers in the region, offering direct and indirect employment opportunities to over 70,000 citizens, 80 per cent of whom are local residents from the North-east region,” she added.