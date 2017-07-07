State Handloom and Textile Minister Ranjit Dutta today said that both finished products and hand-spun eri yarn generated a huge demand among the international buyers, which could further be augmented through marketing the diversified eri products at different international events worldwide.

Being a partner State of the exhibition, Assam sold products worth Rs 15.82 lakh and generated orders worth Rs 4.32 crore during the event held at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

“Boko-based Eri Fed has received orders of 250 quintals of hand-spun eri yarn and 25,000 metres of eri stripes with total product value of around Rs 1.70 crore from Chhattisgarh-based buyers, who have market linkage with Japan. Similarly, both orders and queries have come from Korea, Japan, Bangladesh, Kenya and UK for different products from Assam,” Dutta said while addressing the media here.

Assam had 15 stalls in the textile event, where selected number of entrepreneurs exhibited their products.

“It was a Government of India endeavour for providing a platform for textiles, handloom and handicraft of the State establishing a linkage between international and domestic buyers,” Mukti Gogoi, Commissioner and Secretary, Handloom, Textile and Sericulture, said.