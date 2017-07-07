The paddy fields affected by the floodwater include 14,079 hectares in Imphal East, 7,700 hectares in Imphal West, 9,000 hectares in Thoubal, 9,210 hectares in Bishnupur and 20 hectares in Urkhul in the recent flood in the State.

Addressing the mediapersons on Thursday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the government is ready to provide a short duration paddy seed varieties – RC Maniphou-12 (RCM12) and Maru Taru University-1010 (MTU1010) – to the flood-affected farmers. These seed varieties or the seedlings will be available at free of cost, he added. Transplantation of such varieties can be taken within August.

Manipur has been encountering flash flood for the last two months since the arrival of cyclone ‘Mora’ in May this year. Chief Minister also said that the government would continue to identify and verify the total submerged area affected by the flood soon.

Considering the grievances of the people, Biren also assured that 12,000 metric tonnes of rice is available with the concerned government department for public distribution. Such rice would be made available at Rs 22.53 per kg.

On the other hand, the Minister for Consumers Affairs, Karam Shyam, said that Centre has agreed to provide 12,000 metric tonnes of rice after due consultation with the concerned Ministry.

The Minister for Agriculture, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, V Hangkhanlian, participating in the press briefing, said that certain measures have been taken by the Agriculture and Veterinary Department and mobile team, five rapid action teams of the Department, headed by two doctors with field assistants, have already been set up for treatment and necessary vaccination of the animals in the flood-affected areas. Mobile Plant Health camp has been set up for the farmers, he added.

Parliamentary Secretary (Minor Irrigation and Agriculture) Awangbow Newmai, Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture), Dr Suhel Akhtar, Directors Dr H Chaoba Singh (Veterinary Department), Ph Rajendro Singh (Agriculture), and Meghachandra Kongbam (DIPR) also attended the press conference.