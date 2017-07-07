Khandu mourns death of crew members in IAF chopper crash

ITANAGAR, July 6 - Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed deep shock and grief over the crash of an IAF Advanced Light Helicopter near Itanagar on Tuesday killing all three crew members on board. Reportedly, one personnel of state police force was also in the ill-fated chopper along with three crew members of the IAF. In a statement today, the Chief Minister said that the confirmation of the tragic incident has come as a shocker to the people. “The brave personnel were on a mission to rescue people stranded due to floods and landslides by airlifting them to safer locations. Hundreds of people rescued by IAF couldn’t even thank enough when this tragedy struck like a bolt from nowhere. They are shattered by the news and mourn the death of their saviours,” Khandu said.