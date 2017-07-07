The State Cabinet took a decision in this regard in its meeting held in the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat with Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the chair.

The Cabinet also decided to engage a consultant for the preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs) for rejuvenation of Imphal, Nambul and Kongba rivers to check flash floods.

The Cabinet observed that due to massive deforestation in the catchment areas and large scale burning of the forest areas in the hill districts for shifting cultivation, flash floods occur frequently.