“The President of India, being the supreme commander of all the three services, maintaining the security of country’s international borders, should be our topmost priority,” said Kovind without taking any name amid the ongoing military stand-off between India and China.

Arunachal Pradesh shares over 1,680 km of international boundary with three neighbouring countries, of which 1,080 km is with China.

Kovind, who has embarked on the Northeast visit with Itanagar being his first stop as part of his nationwide tour to garner support for his candidature, added that the posts of Governor and President are above politics, and his priority would be to take all States of the country on the path towards development.

“A President never belongs to any party. All States and all people irrespective of caste, creed, religion, region and geographical locations are equal for us (President and Governors) and therefore, the posts of Governors and President should be above politics,” he said while seeking support from the BJP legislators here at Banquet Hall.

Expressing his delight in addressing the lawmakers in Hindi language, Kovind said that he felt like talking to the people of his native State, Uttar Pradesh.

“We have to maintain the principle of equality – equality among the States and equality among the citizens – then only we can realise the goal of all-round development of the country,” he said. Stating that country’s youths have high hopes and aspirations from the government, he said, “We have to bring modern education forward. We have to build a new India.”

Earlier, the NDA nominee, who accompanied by BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Kiren Rijiju, North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Dr Himata Biswa Sharma, arrived at the Banquet Hall here in the morning. He was accorded a warm reception by the Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Kovind also had a separate meeting at the State Guest House here with the legislators of regional party, People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA), a constituent of NEDA, which had already assured their support to the NDA’s Presidential candidate. In the 60-member House, the ruling BJP has 47 members, PPA has nine, two independents and one Congress member with one seat, Pakke-Kessang, being vacant.

In their speeches, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and MoS for Home Kiren Rijiju lauded Kovind for beginning his Northeast visit from Arunachal Pradesh – breaking the ‘tradition’ of Presidential nominees of the political parties who normally restrict their NE tour to Guwahati only.

Khandu said that he felt honoured that Kovind has started his NE tour from the State and urged him to give more focus on NE, especially Arunachal Pradesh, keeping in mind the State’s strategic location.

Earlier, the BJP leader Ram Madhav tutored the legislators about the procedures of casting votes, asking them to avoid using personal pens while exercising their franchise. He said that the legislators should use the ECI-provided pens; otherwise their polled votes will be cancelled.