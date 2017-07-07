Ravi starts consultative meets

DIMAPUR, July 6 - The Government of India’s interlocutor for Naga Peace Talks, RN Ravi, has begun holding consultative meetings with various Naga civil society organisations since this evening in Kohima. RN Ravi arrived in the Nagaland capital today. Soon after reaching Kohima, he called on Chief Minister, Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu, and held a meeting this afternoon. However, what transpired between the two leaders was not known. Later, Ravi started holding consultative meetings with Naga civil society organisations.