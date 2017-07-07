Correspondent
JORABAT, July 6 - The Dimoria regional unit of Assam Sangrami Yuva Chatra Parishad is organising free computer education classes for economically backward students of the region during the summer vacation.
The free classes being organised by the organisation will provide for basic computer education. The classes, which started from July 5, will continue till the end of this month.
Akhtar Hussain, president of the Dimoria regional unit of the body, said that nearly 70 students are attending free classes at Perfect Educare Computer Centre at Sonapur. Other interested students can also join the classes here, Hussain added.