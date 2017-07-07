Children from 6 to 11 years can enroll in the storytelling and book reading event titled ‘Let’s Narrate, where various aspects of book reading and story-telling including role play and character analysis will be covered.

Children above 11 years can participate in the ‘Let’s Confer’ event, which would be an intensive workshop on communication skills covering various aspects of debating and anchoring. Children from leading schools of the city would be participating in the event, a press statement said.