The 14-member student delegation, led by the founder and managing trustee of the institution Nellie Ahmed, also comprised two mentor-teachers Anjan Gogoi and Jabeen S Pathak. Based on their success in the regional round held in Guwahati in December last year, the students of the school qualified and earned for themselves, invitational berths for the World Scholars Cup Global Round, held in Hanoi from June 27 to July 1.

Founded in 2007, the World Scholars Cup is a global enrichment initiative for students of all backgrounds, in order to inspire in them a zeal for learning, confidence in new skills and a sense of global citizenship.

The four-day programme featured four academic events – team debate, scholars’ challenge, collaborative writing and scholars’ bowl, in which the students of Maria’s put up an impressive show. Besides, scholars from across the world performed together in programmes like Scholars’ Fair, Scholars’ Scavenge and Scholars’ Ball, which made it possible for them to celebrate learning as part of the global family.