The debut feature of director Konkona Sen Sharma has a full-length song in Assamese written by Rajdweep – ‘Jiri Jiri Noi, Hepahor Bukute’. It is for the first time that a full-length Assamese song has been used in a Bollywood flick.

Released a few days back, the film has already been screened at different film festivals across the globe.

The music of the Assamese song has been composed by Sagar Desai. The length of the song is about four minutes and this is the only song in the film.

The film features an ensemble cast of Vikrant Massey, Tillotama Shome, Om Puri, Tanuja, Gulshan Devaiah, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, and Ranvir Shorey.

Besides Hindi, English and Bengali languages are also being used in the film which is set in McCluskieganj, nearly 60 kilometres from Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi.

“I’m glad that my song was selected in the film. It is very encouraging for the State’s cultural scene. This is for the first time that a full-length Assamese song has been featured in a Hindi film made in Mumbai. It was an opportunity for me to work in a Bollywood movie and provide Assamese music at the national level,” Rajdweep said.

Rajdweep has written several plays for mobile theatres and also composed songs for Angarag Papon Mahanta.

“This song was written last year after I wrote another Assamese song for MTV which was sung by Papon,” said the 31-year-old Rajdweep.