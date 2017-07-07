The function was inaugurated by Dr Jiten Ch Bhuyan, Assistant Director, AH & Veterinary Department. Dr Rabin Saikia, Joint Director, and Dr Sarat Chandra Nath, Dist Veterinary Officer, Kamrup, were present as the chief guest and special guest respectively.

About 50 domestic dogs were vaccinated on the day.

The objectives of the function were stated by Dr Bhuban Chandra Sarma, general secretary, AAHVSA. Dr Anil Kumar Sarma, Dr Bijay Choudhury, Dr Pranjit Baruah, Dr Makhan Gogoi, Dr Pabitra Pator, Dr Jyoti Kalita, Dr Bimal Bhattacharjee, Dr Anup Talukdar and Dr Sangita Bhuyan were also present in the inauguration ceremony.