SCERT, Assam, in collaboration with NCERT, New Delhi, organised a three-day regional workshop on learning outcomes from July 4 to 6 at SCERT, Assam, Kahilipara here. A total of 75 participants from five north-eastern States namely, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura and Assam participated in the workshop along with the Directors of SCERTs of their respective States. A team of resource persons from NCERT, New Delhi, and NERIE, Shillong, conducted the workshop so that a strong State resource group could be formed to carry out the programme to the school level.

The workshop was inaugurated on July 4 in which Preetom Saikia, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam, Elementary Education Department, Prof Hrushikesh Senapaty, Director, NCERT, New Delhi, Aruna Rajoria, Mission Director, SSA, RMSA, Assam, Prof Borthakur, principal, NERIE, Sewali Devi Sharma, Director, SCERT, Assam and Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Prof Padma Yadav, NCERT, New Delhi, were present in the inaugural session and deliberated on learning outcome, National Achievement Survey, CCE, etc.

At the beginning of the inaugural session, a video message from Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar was shown. The inaugural session concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Nirmali Hazarika, Deputy Director, SCERT, Assam, and coordinator of the workshop, a press release stated.