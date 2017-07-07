Jayanta Goswami, Ranger of Khanapara Wildlife Range said that this type of plantation activity will help in increasing forest cover and conserving biodiversity. It should not be celebrated only as a ritual but people should know the importance of trees in their lives. He also urged people to actively participate in the plantation drive.

Over 100 saplings were planted and distributed as part of the Van Mahotsav celebration by the forest staff.

Forester Jintu M Talukdar said the objective behind celebrating Van Mahotsav is to keep local people involved in plantation drives and spread environmental awareness. “Through Van Mahotsav we can also increase forest cover and bring back our lost forest areas,” he added. The local residents also applauded the plantation activity of the wildlife range.