State Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami who was the chief guest of the occasion, appreciated the service rendered by Rotary Club of Guwahati Metro to society, particularly in the field of education. He urged the members to continue with such projects in future.

Noted eye surgeon Dr Harsha Bhattacharjee who attended the meeting as the guest of honour, appreciated the role of the club in rendering humanitarian service to society.

A new team for the year 2017-18 was installed under Madhukant Sharma as president and Rajeev Ajitsariya as secretary.

Outgoing president of the club Dr BP Todi in his address said Rotary Club of Guwahati Metro, as part of its literacy mission during 2016-2017, rendered valuable service to lower primary schools in Amingaon area of greater Guwahati. In the first year, the club adopted eight lower primary schools for their all-round development, he said.

Outgoing secretary Satish Kasera said that the club extended multiple facilities to schools like providing safe drinking water, donating 20 water filters, maps, globes in local vernacular language, playing materials, conducting floor repairing works, providing library books, besides making provisions for hand washing so that 8 to 10 students could together wash their hands before meals.

The club also provided 20 pairs of desks and benches to two schools of the locality, he said.

The club also organised a mega cancer detection and awareness camp at Dharapur, off Guwahati, in association with Marwari Yuva Manch, Guwahati and their national office wherein blood samples of 157 patients were examined free of cost.

A large number of distinguished guests from different walks of life attended the meeting.