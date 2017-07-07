The two-day workshop covered everything related to Internet content creation – from setting up a blog to running affiliate marketing to earn from it. The event featured sessions by prominent bloggers and professionals who know the ins and outs of the Internet content creation community of India and overseas.

The first half of Day 1 of the workshop was conducted by Indrajeet Bhuyan, who introduced the participants to blogging and setting up a blog. He also covered vlogs and tips and trips to the inner workings of Internet blogging/vlogging. Bhuyan is the co-founder of Snoozepost, a lifestyle and technological news blog.

Sharmistha Goswami, co-founder of the fashion blog Style Over Coffee (styleovercoffee.com), shared her personal experiences with fashion blogging over the last few years and provided tips about working as a full-time blogger as well as how to go big in the visible field of fashion blogging.

The second guest speaker was a young and rising YouTuber who goes by the name of Veg Chicken. He makes short comedy skits on his channel of the same name. He also shared his story of exploring and working on YouTube video content. The first day ended with the session by Anuraag Saikia of the hugely popular Guwahati Metro Community. Saikia spoke about the importance of appropriate Internet marketing and promotion of the individual blog/vlog to ensure better visibility.

The second day of the workshop revolved around blogging as a profession and a full-time earning venture. Indrajeet Bhuyan acquainted the participants with the methods of earning from the Internet. He dealt with not only blogging but also allied topics like social media marketing (on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) and crypto-currency. The guest speakers included experts recognised all over the world as bloggers associated with technology and web security. They flew in from Delhi for their sessions.

The first speaker was Mohit Kumar who is the founder of The Hacker News (thehackernews.com) – a leading security portal of the world with millions of readership. Kumar shared his experience of 10 years and more of blogging.

Deepanker Verma, founder of Delhi-based Techlomedia and one of the top influencers of the digital scene in the country, dwelt on transforming and creating a career out of content creation on the web.

Both sessions were succeeded by lengthy question-and-answer rounds of interaction with the audience, the release added.