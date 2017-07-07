APCC secretary Prafulla Kumar Das while demanding urgent measures from the State government to tackle the issues arising out of the present flood situation, also informed that the APCC president has urged the Congress workers to engage themselves in relief work among the flood-affected people

Das alleged that the State government has not paid due attention to the plight of the lakhs of people hit by flood. It has deployed only 21 boats to rescue the marooned people and set up only 160 relief camps. The relief materials supplied to the flood-hit people are also very insignificant, he said.

The State government spent crores of rupees from the exchequer on Namami Brahmaputra festival, instead of paying attention to construction and repair of the embankments, which has now resulted in the critical flood situation in 15 districts of the State, said the APCC secretary.

He also bemoaned the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give equal treatment to Assam along with other states. While the Prime Minister rushed to the other states when they were reeling under flood and announced packages worth thousands of crores of rupees, Assam is yet to get a similar treatment from the Prime Minister, who boasts of his love towards this NE state time and again, Das alleged.