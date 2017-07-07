



The Assam Tribune had recently reported how the lives and property of Guwahatians were put at risk by installing 290 CCTVs without key security features and in complete violation of the agreement with the Assam Police.

Further, there continues to be a serious doubt over the credibility and even existence of ‘Level One Communications’, which was awarded the contract.

Sources in the Home department revealed that after being asked to explain his position, Babu Joseph, one of the owners of Level One Communications, has asked for an inquiry by a third party, which the Government is reluctant to agree to.

“The bank guarantee of Rs 1 crore deposited by the owners of the Level One Communications is still valid and no more money will be released until the quality check exercise is completed. The brand stickers pasted on the cameras do create doubts about their source,” official sources said, adding that if necessary, legal action would be taken.

The entire process of CCTV installation in 91 locations of Guwahati for improving artificial intelligence came under the scanner after a technical committee comprising police officials and technical experts of the State Government found serious discrepancies in the entire proceedings and found that the cameras lack key security features.

Moreover, the sources further said that it would soon get in touch with the Haryana Government where a criminal case has allegedly been filed against Babu Joseph, the owner of the firm which was awarded the contract.

The contract (supply order) of the project worth Rs 10,16,75,000 under the Assam Police Intelligent Surveillance System (APISS) for Guwahati was awarded in September, 2011 with an undertaking that it would be completed within six months.

However, it took them more than five years to get the work done and a sum of more than Rs 1 crore has already been paid to the firm. The project was envisaged after the serial blasts of October 30, 2008 for improving artificial intelligence of the security forces.