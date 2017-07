Joti takes over as new CEC



NEW DELHI, July 6 - Achal Kumar Joti today took charge as the 21st Chief Election Commissioner and said the poll panel will vigorously pursue its commitment to hold free, fair, inclusive and credible elections. He also said that the mission of ‘no voter is left behind’ will continue to be his priority even as focus area will be to actively promote e-governance for holding state and Lok Sabha elections. – PTI