Saikia convened his first meeting with top police officials, including the Inspector General of Police (BTAD) and the superintendents of police of the respective districts in Chirang where he assessed the existing law and order scenario ahead of a ‘rail roko’ programme, ULFA’s annual martyrs’ day and also the country’s Independence Day celebration.

He directed the top police officials to maintain vigil to thwart any kind of untoward incident. The DG also visited Goalpara and reviewed the situation along with police officials and members of civil administration.