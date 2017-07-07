The Chief Minister took stock of the prevailing flood situation in the State in an emergency review meeting at his Janata Bhawan office here today, an official press release stated. Sonowal directed district administrations, both civil and police, to provide relief materials, including drinking water, medical facilities and security to the camp inmates.

He also asked the Revenue and Disaster Management Department to disburse an ex gratia relief to the next of the family members of those killed in the current spate of flood within 48 hours. Sonowal also asked Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department to undertake operations along with the SDRF to rescue the marooned animals and provide fodder to cattle.

The Chief Minister also asked the MPs and MLAs to remain in their constituencies and supervise rescue and relief operations.

He directed the Agriculture Department as well to ensure supply of seeds to the farmers whose crops have been damaged by the floodwaters. He asked the Assam Power Development Company Ltd (APDCL) to see that no casualties take place due to electrocution.

It may be noted that the current wave of floods, besides affecting 47 revenue circles and 857 revenue villages, took a toll on more than 3 lakh 94 thousand people, necessitating the government to open 128 relief camps to shelter 41,487 flood-affected people. The floods have already damaged more than 16 thousand hectares of crop area in the State. Moreover, 19 people lost their lives in the flood caused by rising water levels of the rivers like the Brahmaputra, Dikhow, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Beki and Kushiyara.