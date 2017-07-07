



Addressing a meeting of the legislators of the BJP, AGP and BPF here this evening, Kovind said that during his term as the Governor of Bihar he always served in a non-partisan manner. “I will strive to keep the post of President (of India) above politics,” he said. “I will uphold the highest esteem of the office of the President,” he added.

Kovind said that the post of President of India is the most revered office in Indian democracy and many luminaries have adorned this highest position. “I will try my best to see that every citizen and every region gets justice... Nation means every part and every citizen of the country,” he said.

Kovind is locked in a straight fight with UPA nominee Meira Kumar in the Presidential polls, voting for which will take place on July 17.

Kovind said his effort will be to ensure that there is no discrimination on the basis of caste, sex, race, religion and region. “We have to build a new India... And the gateway of new India should be the Northeast,” he said.

Kovind extended his gratitude to the NDA partners AGP and BPF for their support to his candidature and also thanked the Trinamool Congress MLAs of Tripura who have defied their party leadership and come out in support of NDA-backed Presidential candidate.

Stating that he has been “deeply moved” by the welcome accorded to him in the Northeast, Kovind said the region has a rich culture, heritage and an abundance of natural resources.

“The beauty lies in the conduct, behaviour, language and culture of the people of the Northeast. The people of the Northeast are very warm and lovely and their intelligence is of no match,” he said.