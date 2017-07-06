The four constituencies which he visited are Titabar and Mariani in Jorhat district, and Golaghat and Sarupathar in Golaghat district.

The State BJP spokesperson, Hemanta Kalita, while addressing mediapersons here today afternoon, said that Das, accompanied by several State senior leaders, held interactions with party leaders and workers from the booth to the district level during the visit, which started from Titabar constituency in Jorhat district.

Titabar has been represented by former chief minister Tarun Gogoi since 2001 and is continuing after retaining the seat for the fourth time in last year’s polls.

Kalita said that the Assam unit BJP president has undertaken the tour to visit all constituencies held by the Congress and AIUDF with an aim to make the party’s position strong in those constituencies.

Replying to a query by a mediaperson, Das said that panchayat election, which will be held after a year or so, was also a reason for undertaking the tour to strengthen the party base.

He said that the State BJP president held freewheeling discussions with grassroot-level party workers in different areas, mostly in remote villages. The spokesperson said that Das urged the party workers and leaders to inform the people about various welfare schemes undertaken by the government for the people, especially those for the poor and downtrodden so that the genuine persons could avail the benefits.

Kalita said that Das also urged the party workers to support the government in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and Sarbananda Sonowal’s initiative to root out corruption from all spheres of government machinery.

The State BJP spokesperson said that Das and other members of his team during the tour visited all interior areas.