Land records gutted

Correspondent

MORIGAON, July 5 - A devastating fire that broke out in Morigaon Sadar Circle Office at about 2 am on July 4 completely destroyed computerised revenue records. The Morigaon Revenue Circle office was established in the British era in 1925 and Assam type building in the heart of the town that caught fire causing serious concern among the local people. The fire extinguisher team of Morigaon and CRPF jawans fought for three hours to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained though it was suspected that electrical short circuit might be the cause of the fire. The local people demanded a high-level inquiry into the fire incident at Morigaon Sadar Circle Office.