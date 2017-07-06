The statue was constructed by promising sculptor Manjit Kalita and was installed at the initiative of Dr Bijoy Ch Deka, son of the late social worker in front of his residential campus. The statue was formally unveiled by Bani Kanta Goswami, president of Nalbari Zilla Sanskrit Sahitya Sabha and Nalbari Zilla Satra Mahasabha.

In his speech, Goswami said that Late Bhabani Charan Deka was a very simple man with a multifaceted vision. For his simplicity and helpful attitude, he was respected by people. Goswami termed him as ‘Mahiruha’. He also praised the efforts of Dr Bijoy Ch Deka who has tried to keep alive the memory of his late father. These type of efforts will encourage the new generation to show due respect to their parents and elderly people, he added.

The meeting presided over by Naren Chakravarty, a social worker of the town was addressed among others by educationist Dr Biren Chakravarty, renowned physician Dr Tapan Deka, officiating principal of Rangiya College Dr Daksheswar Deka and social worker Kulranjan Bhuyan. Dr Bijoy Ch Deka also spoke about the life and works of his father. Earlier, Mahindri Deka, wife of Late Bhabani Charan Deka lit the earthen lamp before the newly-erected statue.