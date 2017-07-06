The New Delhi-based NABH based in New Delhi, is a constituent board of the Quality Council of India, set up to establish and operate accreditation programme for healthcare organisations. The board is structured to cater to much desired needs of the consumers and to set benchmarks for progress of the health industry.

Addressing newspersons here on Tuesday, the medical director of the Chandraprabha Eye Hospital, Narayan Bordoloi, who is also a noted ophthalmologist, said after three years of continuous efforts to meet all conditions and criteria specified by the NABH, the institute has achieved the coveted distinction of being awarded NABH accreditation.

Stating that Chandraprabha was the first eye hospital in the North-east and the third in the State after two general hospitals in Guwahati to achieve the feat, Bordoloi said the certificate has been issued in the small health care organisations category with effect from April 2017 to April 2020.

Explaining about the accreditation, the director said that NABH accreditation will ensure high quality service to patients while providing treatment by undertaking all safety measures as specified by the organisation.

Bordoloi said another important factor specified by NABH was that a wide range of safety measures has also to be in place for the employees of the hospital and in this regard, a massive training programme was undertaken for all rank and file of the hospital staff including the non-medical employees. Altogether the hospital employs 104 persons in different categories.

Bordoloi said that a private firm was hired to train the employees and enable it to fulfil the NABH norms and the practices prescribed were being followed daily. He said drills were carried out at short intervals to meet any kind of possible contingencies – be it natural or due to human errors.

Bordoloi said during the last inspection in November last the NABH team found total compliance of all the norms and the process of issuing the certificate began which was received recently.