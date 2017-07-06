Organised by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the district in association with NVBDCP, Sonitpur and chaired by KK Sharma, ADC (H) Sonitpur, it was attended by Dr Juri Bhattacharryya, Joint Director of Health Services, Sonitpur district, besides others.

Highlighting the status of the last three years on AES/JE and dengue in Sonitpur district, it was stated that every year IDSP is involved in active surveillance of AES/JE and dengue cases and sample of AES/JE and dengue from all private and Government health institutions of near about 409 units are collected. Stress was laid on inter-sectoral coordination for controlling AES/JE cases and in-case definition of the diseases, so that judicious use of test kits for proper diagnosis can be done.

Due to the impact of JE vaccination, the case fatality rate and JE cases have come down. The emphasis was on timely reporting and timely intervention for control and prevention of AES/JE and dengue cases” the meet was told.

Issues related to mitigation of vector, larval control, adaptability of the mosquitoes etc were also discussed, while proper management of JE and dengue were explained, besides discussing about various methods the department has experimented in their research, which includes impregnation of piglets to save them from mosquitoes, use of indigenous practices like dhuna in piggeries, use of repellants etc.

A lively presentation on how to use neem and urea in paddy fields to control mosquitoes was demonstrated. The meet shed light on some very basic things regarding breeding places of dengue vector, which are generally ignored. In rural areas, half-cut bamboos are the main breeding place of vectors after rain, and in urban area, tyres and containers are the main breeding place. Hence, utmost care in this regard was necessary, the participants were told.

Dr SA Khan, Scientist ‘E’ (Deputy Director) RMRC (ICMR), Dibrugarh in his speech insisted on having an open discussion regarding all the aspects of AES/JE and dengue along with all other vector-borne diseases that are prevalent in Sonitpur district.